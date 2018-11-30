Noticias de Mercados
November 30, 2018 / 6:21 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 13 hours ago

U.S. formalizes potential $9 bln credit line to Mexico

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States signed an agreement on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, formalizing an expanded line of U.S. credit to Mexico if the country faces a currency crisis, Mexico’s finance ministry said on Friday.

The two countries announced on Oct. 17 that Mexico can negotiate for up to $9 billion under a currency “swap line” with the U.S. Treasury Department, up from $3 billion under a deal last updated in 1994, when the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) took effect.

Reporting by Mexico City newsroom

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

© 2018 Reuters.Todos los derechos reservados.