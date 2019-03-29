UPDATE 1-Trump grants new permission for TransCanada Keystone pipeline

(Adds details on new permission for Keystone pipeline, background)

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump signed a permit on Friday granting permission for TransCanada Corp to build the long-delayed Keystone pipeline at the U.S.-Canada border for the importation of oil from Canada.

Trump also revoked a previous permit for the pipeline issued in March 2017 and an executive order he issued two days after taking office in January that year.

The $8 billion pipeline, which would carry 800,000 barrels per day of oil from Canada’s oil sands to refineries along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, has been held up in the courts. A Montana judge blocked construction of the pipeline in November last year. The judge ruled that the government did not fully assess greenhouse gas emissions associated with the pipeline and its potential for oil spills.

The Keystone XL pipeline has been pending for more than a decade after environmental reviews and after former President Barack Obama rejected the project saying it would do little to benefit U.S. fuel consumers and contribute to global warming. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)