SOCHI, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB, which has a 22 percent stake in En+ Group as a part of a move to help En+ avert U.S. sanctions, does not plan to sell its stake in the near future, First Deputy Chief Executive Yuri Soloviev said.

Soloviev also told reporters that dividends which VTB is getting from its stake in En+ will be used to reduce En+’s debt to VTB. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton)