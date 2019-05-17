Noticias de Mercados
May 17, 2019 / 7:33 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

U.S. stocks drop late in session on trade uncertainty

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

May 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street shares extended losses in late trade on Friday after CNBC reported that the next round of U.S.-China negotiations was in flux, looking set to end a seesaw week the same way they started with selling on worries about the escalating trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.85 points, or 0.33%, to 25,777.83, the S&P 500 lost 14.42 points, or 0.50%, to 2,861.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.50 points, or 0.91%, to 7,826.55. (Reporting by Alden Bentley Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below