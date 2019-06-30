REFILE-U.S. stock futures jump after US and China agree to resume trade talks

(Refiles to fix headline)

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures jumped more than one percent when trading resumed on Sunday, after the United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart stalled trade talks.

President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 Summit on Saturday in Osaka, Japan, and afterward called the talks “excellent.” The U.S. offered concessions, including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei, in order to reduce tensions with Beijing that had weighed on stock prices. S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 1.04% on volume of 21,507 contracts. (Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Sandra Maler)