Noticias de Mercados
November 29, 2019 / 6:06 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips as U.S.-China tensions weigh, investors watch retail

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes ended Friday’s shortened session lower as U.S.-China discord over Hong Kong fueled investor anxiety about their trade talks and retail stocks dipped as in-store Black Friday sales appeared to draw smaller crowds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.31 points, or 0.4%, to 28,051.69, the S&P 500 lost 12.62 points, or 0.40%, to 3,141.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.70 points, or 0.46%, to 8,665.47. (Reporting By Sinéad Carew Editing by Chris Reese)

