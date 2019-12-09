Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple, healthcare weigh on Wall Street as trade deadline looms

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pulled back on Monday from near-record levels, as shares of Apple Inc and healthcare companies fell and investors braced for a busy week of political and economic news, including a potential turning point in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.32 points, or 0.38%, to 27,909.74, the S&P 500 lost 9.95 points, or 0.32%, to 3,135.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.70 points, or 0.4%, to 8,621.83. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

