US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Optimism on trade, online shopping pushes Wall St to records

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq crossed the 9,000-point mark for the first time on Thursday and all three major Wall Street indexes posted record closing highs, boosted by optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and gains in shares of Amazon.com after a report signaled robust online holiday sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.28 points, or 0.37%, to 28,621.73, the S&P 500 gained 16.58 points, or 0.51%, to 3,239.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.51 points, or 0.78%, to 9,022.39. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)