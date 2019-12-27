US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq winning streak ends, Dow ekes out record

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended little changed on Friday and the Nasdaq ended an 11-day streak of gains after some late-session weakness, although the Dow managed to eke out another record as investors paused after a year-end rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.53 points, or 0.08%, to 28,644.92, the S&P 500 gained 0.07 points, or 0.00%, to 3,239.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.77 points, or 0.17%, to 9,006.62. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chris Reese)