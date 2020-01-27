Noticias de Mercados
January 27, 2020 / 9:05 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slammed on China virus fears

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered their worst day in over three months on Monday as China extended the Lunar New Year holiday due to a virus outbreak, fueling worries about the economic impact of containment efforts in the world’s second largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 455.63 points, or 1.57%, to 28,534.1, the S&P 500 lost 52.02 points, or 1.58%, to 3,243.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.60 points, or 1.89%, to 9,139.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler )

