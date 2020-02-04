US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps as China steps ease virus impact worry

Noticias de Mercados
NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in nearly six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after China’s central bank intervened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408.76 points, or 1.44%, to 28,808.57, the S&P 500 gained 48.71 points, or 1.50%, to 3,297.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 194.57 points, or 2.1%, to 9,467.97. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)

