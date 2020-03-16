US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St plummets as Fed rate cut amps up investors' virus fears

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop since 1987 on Monday as the Federal Reserve’s surprise move to cut interest rates to near zero fueled anxiety over a potential deep recession because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to initial closing data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,997.1 points, or 12.93%, to 20,188.52, the S&P 500 lost 324.89 points, or 11.98%, to 2,386.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 970.28 points, or 12.32%, to 6,904.59. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Nick Zieminski)