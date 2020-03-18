US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends recent sell-off, Dow erases 'Trump-bump'

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks deepened their sell-off on Wednesday and the Dow erased the last of its gains since U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple U.S. economic activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,333.61 points, or 6.28%, to 19,903.77, the S&P 500 lost 130.93 points, or 5.18%, to 2,398.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.94 points, or 4.7%, to 6,989.84. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Tom Brown)