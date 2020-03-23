Noticias de Mercados
March 23, 2020 / 8:06 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends sell-off despite historic Fed boost

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s slide deepened on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus forced more U.S. states into lockdown, overshadowing unprecedented moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve to shore up credit across the economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 575.58 points, or 3%, to 18,598.4, the S&P 500 lost 65.55 points, or 2.84%, to 2,239.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.37 points, or 0.24%, to 6,863.14. (Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chris Reese)

