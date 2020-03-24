Noticias de Mercados
March 24, 2020

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow posts biggest percentage gain since 1933 on stimulus hopes

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - The Dow registered its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 on Tuesday after U.S. lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package, injecting a shot of optimism into markets reeling from the biggest selloff since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2,112.98 points, or 11.37%, to 20,704.91, the S&P 500 gained 209.93 points, or 9.38%, to 2,447.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 557.18 points, or 8.12%, to 7,417.86. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

