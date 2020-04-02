US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Oil jump lifts Wall St as jobless claims data surges

Noticias de Mercados
April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday as hopes for a truce in an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in oil output drove gains, taking some sting out of a shocking jump in Americans filing jobless claims due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.58 points, or 2.23%, to end at 21,410.09 points, the S&P 500 gained 56.09 points, or 2.27%, to 2,526.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 126.73 points, or 1.72%, to 7,487.31. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

