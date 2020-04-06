US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street soars 7% on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying about 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, the country’s biggest coronavirus hot spot, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,627.46 points, or 7.73%, to 22,679.99, the S&P 500 gained 175.03 points, or 7.03%, to 2,663.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 540.16 points, or 7.33%, to 7,913.24. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)