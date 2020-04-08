US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs on hopeful coronavirus signs, healthcare lift

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets surged on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with health insurers getting an additional boost from the announcement that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was suspending his campaign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 779.71 points, or 3.44%, to 23,433.57, the S&P 500 gained 90.57 points, or 3.41%, to 2,749.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.64 points, or 2.58%, to 8,090.90. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)