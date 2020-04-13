Noticias de Mercados
April 13, 2020 / 8:07 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends down as earnings set to kick off

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Monday after last week’s strong gains, as U.S. companies prepared to kick off a quarterly earnings season expected to be rough due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Amazon gains helped the Nasdaq end higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.6 points, or 1.39%, to 23,390.77, the S&P 500 lost 28.19 points, or 1.01%, to 2,761.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.85 points, or 0.48%, to 8,192.43. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below