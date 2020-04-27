US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St surges as some U.S. states reopen for business

Noticias de Mercados
April 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Monday at the onset of a hectic earnings week, as investors turned a hopeful eye toward several U.S. states that are relaxing shutdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 353.55 points, or 1.49%, to end at 24,128.82.

The S&P 500 gained 41.13 points, or 1.45%, to 2,877.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 95.64 points, or 1.11%, to 8,730.16. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

