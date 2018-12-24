Noticias de Mercados
December 24, 2018 / 6:06 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St selloff worsens on Mnuchin move, D.C. drama

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A steep sell-off in U.S. stocks worsened in a pre-holiday shortened session on Monday, as a move by the U.S. Treasury secretary to convene a crisis group and other political developments rattled investors and pushed the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.1 points, or 2.91 percent, to 21,792.27, the S&P 500 lost 65.32 points, or 2.70 percent, to 2,351.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.08 points, or 2.21 percent, to 6,192.92. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below