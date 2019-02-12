US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs on trade hopes, government budget deal

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Tuesday as investors were heartened by a tentative congressional spending deal to avoid another government shutdown and by optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.65 points, or 1.49 percent, to 25,425.76, the S&P 500 gained 34.93 points, or 1.29 percent, to 2,744.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.71 points, or 1.46 percent, to 7,414.62. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)