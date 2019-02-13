US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on trade hopes, inflation data

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday as investors were hopeful that the United States and China could iron out a trade deal and as benign inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates steady in the near term.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.73 points, or 0.44 percent, to 25,536.49, the S&P 500 gained 7.53 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,752.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.76 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,420.38. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Susan Thomas)