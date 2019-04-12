US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains, as JPMorgan surges after earnings

Noticias de Mercados
NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed near record highs on Friday after the largest U.S. bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, soothed worries that the first-quarter earnings season would curb Wall Street’s big rally back from last year’s slump.

An 11.5% jump in Walt Disney Co shares also gave big boosts to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269.22 points, or 1.03%, to 26,412.27, the S&P 500 gained 19.12 points, or 0.66%, to 2,907.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.81 points, or 0.46%, to 7,984.16. (Reporting by Stephen Culp)

