Noticias de Mercados
February 28, 2020 / 7:43 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 15 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks pare losses slightly; Fed chair vows to support economy as appropriate

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 pared losses slightly after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy was solid though coronavirus posed a risk and he vowed that the central bank would “use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.” {nW1N2AL00A]

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 749.36 points, or 2.91%, to 25,017.28, the S&P 500 lost 71.97 points, or 2.42%, to 2,906.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 149.41 points, or 1.74%, to 8,417.07. (Reporting By Sinéad Carew)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below