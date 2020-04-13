US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 slide as focus shifts to earnings; Nasdaq gains

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Banks drop ahead of earnings reports this week

* Ford slides on profit warning

* Indexes: Dow down 1.4%, S&P down 1%, Nasdaq up 0.5% (Updates to close)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Monday after last week’s strong gains, as U.S. companies prepared to kick off a quarterly earnings season expected to be rough due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Amazon.com gains helped the Nasdaq end higher.

The Nasdaq registered its first three-day streak of gains since Feb. 12.

The S&P banking subsector fell, with JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co set to report on Tuesday and analysts expecting a bleak outlook for the year.

Volume was lighter than usual with European and other markets still closed following Easter Sunday, but investors “also are facing another phase for the market, and that is the earnings season,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.6 points, or 1.39%, to 23,390.77, the S&P 500 lost 28.19 points, or 1.01%, to 2,761.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.85 points, or 0.48%, to 8,192.43. (Additional reporting by April Joyner in New York and Medha Singh and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown and Chizu Nomiyama)