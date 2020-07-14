US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, led by energy and materials

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

July 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday, led by a surge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as investors bought energy and materials stocks and looked beyond a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The S&P 500 energy, materials industrial , health and consumer staples indexes all jumped.

Limiting gains in the Nasdaq and S&P 500, Amazon lost ground, extending a rotation that began Monday out of many big-name technology and momentum stocks that have led much of the U.S. stock market’s rebound since March.

“Today is counterintuitive. We are reading about California’s economy shutting down and a record spike in cases in Florida, and yet you have energy stocks leading,” said Bob Shea, chief executive officer at TrimTabs Asset Management in New York. “We’re seeing a mini-rotation into value.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, rose after it posted a smaller-than-expected 51% drop in second-quarter profit.

Wells Fargo & Co tumbled after booking a quarterly loss for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. Citigroup Inc dropped 3.6% as it reported a steep fall in quarterly profit.

The S&P 500 banks index dropped as the three banks set aside a combined $28 billion to cover potential losses on loans to borrowers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street has reclaimed most of its coronavirus-driven losses since March as a raft of monetary and fiscal stimulus and upbeat economic data raised hopes of a swift post-pandemic recovery.

But a recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and new business restrictions, particularly in California, has again raised uncertainty about how it may take for the economy to recover.

Alabama, Florida and North Carolina reported record daily increases in COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Investors are bracing for what could be the sharpest drop in quarterly earnings for S&P 500 firms since the 2008 financial crisis, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 557.51 points, or 2.14%, to 26,643.31, the S&P 500 gained 42.37 points, or 1.34%, to 3,197.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.73 points, or 0.94%, to 10,488.58.

Delta Air Lines Inc dropped after it warned it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the “staggering” impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with demand largely tracking the curve of infections in different places.

Moderna Inc jumped after it said it plans to start a late-stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27.

