US STOCKS-Futures extend gains on report China to increase access for foreign firms

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. equity futures added to gains on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that China was preparing to replace an industrial policy that will help increase access for foreign companies.

At 8:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 331 points, or 1.36 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 34.75 points, or 1.32 percent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 100.5 points, or 1.5 percent.

Futures were already higher after President Donald Trump’s encouraging comments fueled optimism over trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Trump, in an interview with Reuters, said trade talks with Beijing were taking place by phone and he would not hike tariffs on Chinese imports until he was sure about a deal.

He also said he would intervene in the Justice Department’s case against a top executive at China’s Huawei Technologies if it would help secure a trade deal. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)