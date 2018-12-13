Noticias de Mercados
December 13, 2018 / 2:36 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises at open on trade optimism

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology shares, as signs of progress between the United States and China on resolving their bitter trade dispute continued to boost sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.59 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 24,575.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.63 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,658.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.97 points, or 0.52 percent, to 7,135.28 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

© 2018 Reuters.Todos los derechos reservados.