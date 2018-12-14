US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops at open on growth fears

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as weak economic data from China and Europe exacerbated global growth fears and added to nerves over the U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189.34 points, or 0.77 percent, at the open to 24,408.04.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 20.86 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,629.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 83.96 points, or 1.19 percent, to 6,986.37 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)