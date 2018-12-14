Noticias de Mercados
December 14, 2018 / 2:35 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops at open on growth fears

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as weak economic data from China and Europe exacerbated global growth fears and added to nerves over the U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189.34 points, or 0.77 percent, at the open to 24,408.04.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 20.86 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,629.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 83.96 points, or 1.19 percent, to 6,986.37 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

© 2018 Reuters.Todos los derechos reservados.