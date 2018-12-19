US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat; Fed in focus

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, ahead of a highly awaited Federal Reserve announcement where the central bank is expected to signal fewer rate hikes given the turmoil in financial markets and rising fears of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.69 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 23,693.33.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,547.05. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 6,777.59 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)