US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures turn slightly positive after GDP data

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures cut losses and even edged marginally higher on Friday after data showed third-quarter economic growth was revised lower, but the pace was likely strong enough to keep growth on track to hit the Trump administration’s 3 percent target this year.

Sentiment was weak earlier as investors fretted on increasing worries of slowing global growth and the threat of a U.S. government shutdown.

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.07 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.06 percent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 0.21 percent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.43 percent. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)