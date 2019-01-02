Noticias de Mercados
January 2, 2019 / 4:31 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases losses, helped by bank and energy stocks

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were flat on Wednesday morning, clawing back from losses of more than 1 percent earlier, helped by energy stocks as oil prices reversed earlier losses and bank stocks as 10-year U.S. treasury yields moved off a near year-low.

At 11:22 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 12.01 points, or 0.05 percent, at 23,315.45, while the S&P 500 was up 0.83 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,507.68.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 18.73 points, or 0.28 percent, at 6,654.01. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below