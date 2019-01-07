US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat after strongest surge in 2019

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Monday after its biggest one-day surge in the new year, as investors turned wary of the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks and a prolonged government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.01 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 23,461.17. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.67 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,535.61.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.68 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,757.54 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)