US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after five-day surge

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday after rallying for the past five sessions on hopes of a resolution in the U.S.-China trade dispute and assurances from the Federal Reserve that it would be patient on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.91 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 23,940.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.53 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,588.11. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.61 points, or 0.55 percent, to 6,947.46 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)