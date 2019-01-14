US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Citi results, China trade data

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday in broad-based declines after Citigroup posted an unexpected fall in revenue, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth that resurfaced after data showed an unexpected drop in China’s trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.42 points, or 0.48 percent, at the open to 23,880.53.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.95 points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,580.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.45 points, or 0.91 percent, to 6,908.03 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)