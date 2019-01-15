US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Netflix boosts tech, internet stocks

* Netflix jumps after raising U.S. subscription rates

* Vote against Brexit deal briefly rattles stocks

* UnitedHealth contributes most to Dow’s rise

* Indexes gain: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 1.55 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline, adds NEW YORK to dateline)

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as technology and internet stocks gained on Netflix Inc’s plans to raise fees for U.S. subscribers and hopes of more stimulus for China’s slowing economy fostered a risk-on mood among investors.

Netflix shares jumped 6.3 percent after the video streaming company said it was raising prices for its U.S. subscribers. Other internet stocks, including shares of Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, also rose following the announcement.

The S&P 500 communication services index, which includes Netflix and Alphabet, climbed 1.5 percent. S&P 500 technology stocks advanced 1.4 percent.

Stocks also found support from hints by Chinese officials at more stimulus in the near term, easing concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

“We’ve had good news today overall,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago. “China is helping to defuse the daily emotional roller-coaster that is tariffs, and that Netflix thinks it can raise its subscription prices is also really good.”

Wall Street’s major indexes briefly pared some gains after the British parliament defeated Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce deal by a wide margin. The rejection of the deal could lead to a disorderly exit from the European Union or even to a reversal of the 2016 decision to leave the EU.

“As the (Brexit) headlines crossed the tape there was a knee-jerk reaction, but we’ve recovered because the outcome was largely priced in already,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.01 points, or 0.55 percent, to 24,041.85, the S&P 500 gained 24.87 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,607.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.07 points, or 1.55 percent, to 7,012.99.

Earlier in the day, gains were capped by disappointing earnings reports from big U.S. banks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, missed quarterly profit estimates due to a slump in bond trading revenue, while Wells Fargo & Co said its loan book shrank and quarterly revenue fell in all of its major businesses.

JPMorgan shares erased the early losses and were last up 0.8 percent.

Health insurer UnitedHealth Group jumped 3.1 percent and was the top gainer on the Dow after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Analysts expect S&P 500 profits to have grown 14 percent in the fourth quarter, much lower than the 20.1 percent growth forecast in October, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.60-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.71-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 22 new highs and 15 new lows. (Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York and Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Sonya Hepinstall)