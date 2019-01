Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by financial stocks after strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.32 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 24,139.91.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.45 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,614.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.92 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,033.75 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)