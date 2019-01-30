US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Apple, Boeing boost

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as results from Apple Inc and Boeing Co calmed nerves ahead of the Federal Reserve’s update on monetary policy and fresh U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.56 points, or 1.00 percent, at the open to 24,826.52.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.62 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,653.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 66.50 points, or 0.95 percent, to 7,094.79 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)