US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends slide on report Trump-Xi meeting unlikely before deadline

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Thursday after a CNBC report here said a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was "highly unlikely" to take place by a key March deadline, set by the two countries for reaching a trade deal.

Wall Street was already off to a weak start as fears of a global slowdown resurfaced after the European Union cut its economic growth forecasts.

At 11:45 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 320.36 points, or 1.26 percent, at 25,069.94, the S&P 500 was down 36.50 points, or 1.34 percent, at 2,695.11 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 112.60 points, or 1.53 percent, at 7,262.68. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)