US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on trade deal optimism

Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks could result in an agreement, while benign inflation data did little to change the outlook on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.10 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 25,480.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.57 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,750.30. The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.84 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,437.46 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)