US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after retail sales data

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Thursday, after retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years in December, suggesting a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.15 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.09 percent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.19 percent.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 107 points, or 0.42 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.35 percent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 35 points, or 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)