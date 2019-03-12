REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

March 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out gains at open on Tuesday as February’s benign inflation data supported the Federal Reserve’s “patient” approach towards further rate hikes, while a second day of losses in Boeing pressured the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.58 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 25,600.30.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.04 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,787.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,571.85 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)