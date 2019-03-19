US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors expected a more accommodative policy stance at the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.77 points, or 0.28 percent, at the open to 25,987.87.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.82 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,840.76. The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.93 points, or 0.43 percent, to 7,747.40 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)