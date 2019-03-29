US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Trade optimism helps Wall St open higher on last day of quarter

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by gains in technology stocks, as the latest round of U.S.-China trade negotiations ended on a positive note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.85 points, or 0.43 percent, at the open to 25,827.31.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.83 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,828.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 57.55 points, or 0.75 percent, to 7,726.71 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)