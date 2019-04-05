US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on March jobs data, trade hopes

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Friday as employment growth in March accelerated from a 17-month low, easing concerns of a domestic slowdown, while hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal added to the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.93 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 26,427.56. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.77 points, or 0.17%, at 2,884.16. The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.73 points, or 0.29%, to 7,914.51 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)