US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens mixed; Alphabet weighs on S&P 500, Nasdaq

April 30, 2019 / 1:38 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened mixed on Tuesday, as investors parsed a barrage of earnings reports, while a slump in shares of Google-parent Alphabet weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.17 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,594.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.89 points, or 0.20%, at 2,937.14. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.94 points, or 0.70%, to 8,104.91 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

