Noticias de Mercados
May 1, 2019 / 1:40 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 43 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high as Apple powers rally

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

May 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index opened at an all-time high on Wednesday, as gains Apple Inc’s shares after its stellar results and forecast powered a rally in technology stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.50 points, or 0.22%, at 2,952.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.54 points, or 0.46%, to 8,132.93 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.15 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 26,639.06. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

