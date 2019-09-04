Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as robust Chinese data eases growth concerns

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose broadly at the open on Wednesday as encouraging data from China allayed concerns of slowing global growth, with sentiment getting a boost on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong following the withdrawal of a controversial bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.97 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 26,301.99.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.40 points, or 0.63%, at 2,924.67. The Nasdaq Composite gained 75.65 points, or 0.96%, to 7,949.81 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

