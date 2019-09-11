US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on upbeat trade move

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as China’s move to ease tensions with the United States assuaged some concerns about the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.62 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 26,928.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.02 points, or 0.07%, at 2,981.41. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.53 points, or 0.09%, to 8,091.68 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)